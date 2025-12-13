Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has lashed out in a late-night rage against the Indiana Republicans who voted against a redistricting plan that he supported.

The Indiana state Senate rejected a bill on Thursday that would have effectively eliminated the Hoosier State’s two Democratic districts. Twenty-one Republicans broke ranks and joined all 10 Democrats, resulting in a 31-19 vote.

“Republicans in the Indiana State Senate, who voted against a Majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, should be ashamed of themselves,” Trump wrote on Truth Social around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday.

“Headed by a total loser named Rod Bray, every one of these people should be ‘primaried,’” he added. “And I will be there to help! Indiana, which I won big, is the only state in the Union to do this!”

Bray, the state Senate President pro tempore, had previously warned that there was not enough support for the gerrymandering measure. This came even though Trump and his allies had spent months pressuring Indiana Republicans to pass the bill. Vice President JD Vance even traveled to Indianapolis in August to make the pitch in person.

But, when asked about the vote on Friday during a White House press briefing, Trump distanced himself, stating, “I wasn’t working on it very hard.”

open image in gallery In a late-night post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump raged at Indiana Republicans for defying him on redistricting. ( Getty Images )

“Would have been nice, I think we would have picked up two seats, if we did that,” he continued before attacking Bray.

“He’ll probably lose his next primary, whenever that is. I hope he does, because he’s done a tremendous disservice,” he said. “I’m sure he’ll go down.”

Shortly after the vote on Thursday, Vance also singled out Bray.

“Rod Bray, the Senate leader in Indiana, has consistently told us he wouldn't fight redistricting while simultaneously whipping his members against it,” the vice president wrote on X. “That level of dishonesty cannot be rewarded, and the Indiana GOP needs to choose a side.”

open image in gallery Trump singled out Rod Bray, the state Senate President pro tempore, promising to support a primary opponent against him. ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson moved to downplay the importance of the vote.

When asked by CNN on Friday whether it shows Trump is now a lame duck, Johnson said, “Not at all. No, he is not a lame duck. He’s the most powerful president of this generation and many others. We have a lot more work to do together. The outcome in Indiana is inconsequential to that.”

Some state lawmakers indicated that Trump’s pressure campaign — and the national attention it garnered — had backfired.

“You have to know Hoosiers,” Republican state Sen. Sue Glick told NBC News after voting against the gerrymandering bill. “We can’t be bullied, we don’t like it.”

The Indiana vote comes after several other states — including Texas and California — moved to undertake controversial mid-decade redistricting efforts ahead of the 2026 midterms. The elections typically see the president’s party lose seats in Congress.

Trump kick‑started the redistricting campaign, urging GOP‑led states, starting with Texas, to create new electoral maps to lock in or expand their razor-thin House majority.