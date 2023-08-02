Fox Business hides Trump indictment under ‘Biden’s scandal distractions’ graphic

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fox Business reportedly buried their coverage of Donald Trump's indictment under a graphic accusing president Joe Biden of creating distractions following scandals in his family.

In the graphic blasted on TV screens, "Biden's Scandal Distractions" can be seen written in red next to Mr Trump's image followed by a timeline of the former president's past indictments overlapping row surrounding Mr Biden and his family.

Mr Trump was indicted on Tuesday for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the third time in four months that the former president has been criminally charged.

The four-count, 45-page indictment charges Mr Trump with conspiring to defraud the US by preventing Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory and depriving voters of their right to a fair election.

Mr Trump was ordered to make an initial appearance in federal court in Washington on Thursday.

Minutes after the former president announced on Truth Social that he was to be indicted, Fox News host Jesse Watters compared the criminal charges against Mr Trump to "15 dozen" atomic bombs.

"This is legal warfare, if it was political, it would have been political war crime. This is overkill. It is an atrocity. It is like not just dropping one atomic bomb, you drop 15 dozen," he said.

"This is the establishment terrified at Donald Trump's re-election."

Fox News last month expressed regret for showing an onscreen message that called President Biden a “wannabe dictator” who had his political rival arrested.

The chyron appeared beneath split-screen video boxes that showed Mr Trump addressing supporters live in New Jersey, and Mr Biden speaking at the White House earlier in the day.

The message read, “Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.”

Fox in a statement said the “chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed.”

Mediaite reported that the message was onscreen for 27 seconds and was not removed when the telecast was rerun late at night.