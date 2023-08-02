Trump’s campaign is selling $47 T-shirts commemorating his latest indictment

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Within two hours after he was criminally charged for his failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, a political action committee connected to Donald Trump’s campaign sent out two fundraising emails to supporters.

One message – sent from the “Official Trump Store” – advertises a “limited-edition” commemorative “I Stand with Trump” T-shirt that includes the date of the latest indictment against him.

“But still, our movement is MORE UNITED than ever. … Because, Patriot, during these dark times, YOU are President Trump’s courage, his hope, and the source of his unwavering resolve to SAVE our country,” according to an email on 1 August from the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee.

“And what better way to show that YOU stood by the President’s side through *EVERY* phony indictment than your very own Limited-Edition ‘I STAND WITH TRUMP’ T-Shirt.”

Supporters who pledge $47 to his campaign will receive the shirt “for FREE,” according to the message.

The campaign mailed out four other fundraising messages earlier that day, including one issued roughly 10 minutes before his Truth Social post announced that a “fake indictment” against him was imminent.

The former president’s campaign operations have raked in millions of dollars following criminal charges and investigations against him, as he denies wrongdoing and relies on a narrative of political persecution while accusing prosecutors and his rivals of threatening his own supporters.

“Our Republic is hanging by a thread, and America needs you right now,” one recent message reads. “Please make a contribution to show that you will NEVER SURRENDER our country to tyranny as the Deep State thugs try to JAIL me for life – for 1,500% impact.”

Donald Trump’s campaign is advertising a commemorative indictment T-shirt after he was criminally charged for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. (Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee)

But the account for Mr Trump’s Save America PAC, which started last year with $105m, has diminished to less than $4m after paying out millions of dollars in legal fees.

The group has asked for a refund of a $60m donation to a connected super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc, according to federal records. That group already has sent back more than $12m to help with Mr Trump’s growing legal bills, records show.

The House select committee investigating the events surrounding the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 reported that Mr Trump’s fundraising arms collected more than $100m in the first week after Election Day in 2020 alone.

His campaign and allies raised $250m from baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, the committee found. Last year, the panel’s senior investigative counsel Amanda Wick said Mr Trump’s campaign “pushed false election claims to fundraise, telling supporters it would be used to fight voter fraud that did not exist.”