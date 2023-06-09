Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Donald Trump ‘body man’ has reportedly been indicted in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the former president’s mishandling of classified documents.

Walt Nauta, a longtime Trump aide, is the second person to be indicted in the investigation, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Mr Trump immediately confirmed the development in a Truth Social post.

“I have just learned that the ‘Thugs’ from the Department of Injustice will be Indicting a wonderful man, Walt Nauta, a member of the U.S. Navy, who served proudly with me in the White House, retired as Senior Chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide,” he ranted.

Mr Trump added that federal investigators were “trying to destroy his life”.

“He is strong, brave, and a Great Patriot. The FBI and DOJ are CORRUPT!”

Details of the indictment were not immediately known.

Mr Nauta, a former White House aide who later joined Mr Trump’s staff at Mar-a-Lago, was with the former president at his Bedminster private club when news of the indictment broke on Thursday, according to CNN.

The former valet’s involvement in shifting boxes of classified material from Mr Trump’s Florida resort had been under scrutiny for months, according to the CNN report.

Mr Trump was indicted on seven separate federal counts understood to include conspiracy to obstruct justice, making false statements, and unlawful retention of national defence information on Thursday night.