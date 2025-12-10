Trump suffers yet another election defeat after Miami elects first Democratic mayor in nearly 30 years: Latest
President Donald Trump meanwhile dismisses ‘affordabilty hoax’ at Pennsylvania rally and launches into vicious anti-immigrant rhetoric
President Donald Trump has suffered another election blow, this time in his own backyard of Florida after Miami elected Democrat Eileen Higgins to be its new mayor, ending a three decade losing streak for her party.
Higgins will become the first woman to lead Miami, a Hispanic-majority city that was swayed by her attacks on the president’s crackdown on undocumented migrants and mass deportation push.
Trump spent Tuesday in Pennsylvania on the first leg of an “Affordability Tour” intended to reassure Americans about the state of the economy, in which he called cost of living concerns a “hoax”, blustered about the success of his first 10 months back in the White House, engaged in vicious anti-immigrant rhetoric and joked about his administration’s deadly strikes on alleged drug boats off Central America.
“I can’t say ‘affordability hoax’ because I agree, the prices were too high,” the president told his Mount Pocono crowd. “But they use the word ‘affordability’ and that’s their only word... our prices are coming down.”
Trump subsequently took to Truth Social to attack The New York Times for reporting negatively about his health, suggesting the newspaper’s coverage was “seditious, perhaps even treasonous.”
Jubilant Democrats react to Miami election win: ‘The blue wave is coming!’
Here’s just some of the reaction to Mayor-elect Higgins’s victory overnight.
Here’s more on the latest ill omen for Republicans ahead of next year’s midterms.
