US has bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, Trump announces

President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. has bombed three nuclear sites in Iran.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.”

Fordow and Natanz both house uranium enrichment centers, while Esfahan is where Iran is believed to be keeping near-bomb-grade enriched uranium, according to The New York Times. The Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant is buried deep underground, heavily fortified and expected to contain 2,700 centrifuges, which are essential for uranium enrichment.

“All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors,” Trump added. “There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Israel launched attacks against Iran on June 13, claiming the country was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons. Iran then retaliated with its own series of airstrikes. The two countries have continued to trade attacks since. At least 657 people have been killed in Iran, with another 2,037 wounded, the Associated Press reports.

open image in gallery A B-2 Spirit multi-role bomber. The U.S. has bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, Trump announced on Saturday ( US Department of Defense/AFP via )

In a follow-up post on Truth Social, Trump announced he will address the nation at 10 p.m. Eastern time.

“I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran,” Trump wrote. “This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”

Some users have reported issues loading the post or Trump’s profile on Truth Social. However, the post is still visible on his X account.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump announced via Truth Social that the U.S. attacked three nuclear sites in Iran ( Truth Social )

open image in gallery President Donald Trump said he will address the nation at 10 p.m. in a post on Truth Social ( Truth Social )

Multiple B-2 bomber planes departed an airbase in Missouri and flew across the Pacific earlier today ahead of the strikes. A Pentagon official told The New York Times the U.S. used B-2s to carry out the strikes.

Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that U.S. attacks on Iran would be “very, very dangerous,” during a round of diplomacy in Istanbul on Saturday.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican and Chair of the Senate Budget Committee, praised the move on X.

“Good. This was the right call,” Graham wrote. “The regime deserves it. Well done, President @realDonaldTrump.”

Just 24 hours before Saturday’s strike, Trump claimed Tehran could produce a working nuclear weapon within “a matter of weeks.” His remark directly contradicted sworn testimony given in May by National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard. The former Congresswoman testified that the intelligence community “continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.”

Earlier this week, Trump said he would make his decision on whether to strike within two weeks, citing a “substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future.”

Trump said Wednesday that Iranian negotiators should have accepted an agreement his administration previously proposed during talks that took place over the last two months.

“They should have made the deal. I had a great deal for them,” Trump said. “They should have made that deal 60 days. We talked about it, and in the end, they decided not to do it, and now they wish they did it, and they want to meet, but it's, you know, late to meet, but they want to meet, and they want to come to the White House.”

