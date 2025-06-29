Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump threatens to force journalists to reveal who leaked report undermining his narrative on Iran bombing

Iran strikes destroyed supply of enriched uranium and fully halted weapons development program, president insists again as he declines to provide evidence

John Bowden
in Washington, D.C.
Sunday 29 June 2025 15:39 BST
Comments
Donald Trump inisisted that Iran's supply of enriched nuclear material was destroyed on Sunday
Donald Trump inisisted that Iran's supply of enriched nuclear material was destroyed on Sunday (Sunday Morning Futures)

Donald Trump threatened in an interview Sunday to force journalists who published an initial U.S. intelligence assessment of his administration’s strikes on Iran to reveal their sources or face prosecution as his effort to plaster a positive narrative over the aftermath continues.

The U.S. president spoke on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, and insisted once again that U.S. airstrikes targeting three Iranian facilities last weekend completed the task of disabling the Iranian nuclear weapons development program. The strikes, Trump claimed, obliterated the Iranian government’s entire (or a majority) of its supply of enriched uranium — he denied claims from Iranian officials that it was moved out of the area before the Fordow site was hit.

And the president vowed legal action against Democratic members of Congress and journalists he blamed for publishing parts of a U.S. intelligence assessment of the effects of the three attacks. The administration spent the past week decrying it as one-sided, incomplete, and aimed at producing a narrative critical of the Trump White House.

“You go up and tell the reporter, 'national security, who gave it [to you]?'” Trump told Bartiromo, adding: “You have to do that. And I suspect we'll be doing things like that.”

More to follow...

