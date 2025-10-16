Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration is preparing to install “allies” at the criminal investigative division of the Internal Revenue Service to target “major Democratic donors,” according to a report.

A list of potential targets being drawn up by a senior IRS official includes the billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who President Donald Trump has said “should be in jail,” and his Open Society Foundations, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The move would make it easier for the Trump administration to probe left-wing groups and donors as they seek to “exert firmer control over the unit and weaken the involvement of IRS lawyers in criminal investigations,” according to the outlet.

The plans are reportedly being spearheaded by Gary Shapley, an adviser to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who briefly served earlier this year as IRS commissioner for just three days.

Shapley has reportedly told staff he would replace the current chief of the investigative unit, Guy Ficco.

open image in gallery The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to install ‘allies’ at the criminal investigative division of the Internal Revenue Service to target ‘major Democratic donors’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

Shapley reportedly told the WSJ that he was “grateful to continue in my role in reforming the IRS,” but did not answer further questions.

A Treasury spokesperson told the outlet that Bessent’s team was bringing “the best of America’s private sector practices and organization” to the agency.

“The team’s focus remains collections, privacy, and customer service,” the spokesperson added.

The IRS criminal investigative division probes potential criminal violations of the tax code, and has more than 2,000 agents at its disposal.

Trump’s allies “encountered obstacles in a separate effort to strip tax-exempt status from certain nonprofits” and have since turned to using the IRS criminal investigative division, according to the WSJ.

It is illegal for most officials in the Executive Branch, including the president, vice president, and any staffers of the Executive Office, to request an audit or investigation into a specific taxpayer, or to interfere with an ongoing probe.

open image in gallery A list of potential targets being drawn up by a senior IRS official includes the billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who President Donald Trump has said ‘should be in jail’ ( Getty Images )

After former President Richard Nixon attempted to weaponize the IRS to investigate his political enemies, Congress passed bipartisan legislation seeking to limit potential political interference in IRS operations, the Tax Law Center explains.

It is the latest in a series of moves by Trump and his allies to rail against left-wing groups and his “enemies,” blaming them for growing hostility against conservatives.

Lately, Trump has publicly demand the Justice Department bring federal racketeering charges against Democratic mega-donor Soros and his son, Alex — baselessly claiming they support “violent protests” through the Open Society Foundation.

In a previous statement, the organization called the president’s accusations “outrageous and false” and said the group “does not support or fund violent protests.”

“Our mission is to advance human rights, justice, and democratic principles at home and around the world,” the group said. “We stand for fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution, including the rights to free speech and peaceful protest that are hallmarks of any vibrant democracy”.

Bessent, while discussing the death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, said this week that the Treasury Department was moving forward in targeting financial networks that allegedly support violent left-wing groups.

There is no evidence that Kirk’s accused killer had ties to left-wing groups.

“We have started to compile lists of the other networks, and there’s a long record here,” he told MAGA podcaster Andrew Kolvet. “This is mission-critical for us now… We are operationalizing this here at Treasury.”