Trump tells US Jews they should appreciate what he’s achieved in Israel ‘before it’s too late’
Donald Trump has said that US Jews should appreciate what he’s achieved for Israel “before it’s too late”.
Mr Trump claimed that Evangelicals have been more appreciative of his support for Israel and that he could “easily” be prime minister of the country because of his strong support there.
“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”
“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!” Mr Trump added.
The former consul-general for Israel in New York, Alon Pinkas, told The New Yorker for a piece outlining Mr Trump’s legacy in Israel at the end of his term that “the American policy in Israel is totally symbolic”.
He said a lot of it was “foam on the water”.
