Former President Donald Trump appears to be fuming about his criminal referral to the Justice Department by the January 6 committee, due to his role in inciting the storming of the US Capitol almost two years ago.

In three posts on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, the former president decried the fact that the House committee did not investigate his disproven allegations that the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen”.

Mr Trump is correct in calling this assertion “the reason for the protest” as he insisted on baselessly and repeatedly telling his supporters that the election had been stolen, stirring up the violence in Washington that day.

He wrote: “So, when looking at, & reviewing, my previous TRUTH about the U.S. government’s (FBI) suppression of Hunter Biden’s crazed and damming Laptop, which information, if allowed to be revealed, would have alone, without even counting the many other forms of cheating by the Democrats that took place, changed the Election Result by Millions and Millions of Votes in favor of the Republicans, and me - Why didn’t the Unselect Committee report on the Rigged and Stolen Election, THE REASON FOR THE PROTEST?”

Mr Trump then railed against the “Deep state” for working on “sinister and evil ‘plots’ for a long time” even before he came into office, again bringing up the charge that President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden spied on his campaign.

“The so-called Deep State, often referred to by many other names, including ‘Cheaters, ‘Insurrectionists,’ ‘Communists,’ and yes, even our good old ‘RINOS,’ have been working on sinister and evil ‘plots’ for a long time, even well before I came to office. They are long seated Swamp Creatures, and are bad news for the USA. Remember very early on when Obama, Biden, Holder, and Comey were SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN? I wonder if their handpicked Special ‘Prosecutor,’ Jack Smith, knew what was going on?”

In the third post the twice-impeached president accused the “unselect committee” of using “disinformation” by making the case that he didn’t really believe he won the 2020 election, claiming that he has been proved right by the so-called “massive evidence” of the FBI warning social media companies to beware of Russian disinformation in the runup to election day that year.

“I see where the Unselect Committee, using the Democrats favorite weapon, DISINFORMATION, is trying to make the case that I didn’t really believe I won the Election. This is a total LIE. I never thought, for even a moment, that the Presidential Election of 2020 was not Rigged & Stolen, and my conviction became even stronger as time went by. Now, with all of the massive evidence that has come to light, including recently with the FBI suppression of Election changing information, I was 100% RIGHT!”

The referral to the Justice Department is just one of Mr Trump’s many mounting legal woes and he continues to protest his innocence and victimhood regardless of the evidence against him.