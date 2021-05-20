Trump hits out at Republicans who backed Jan 6 commission in error-filled rant

In his latest error-laden blog post, Donald Trump took aim at the 35 ‘wayward’ Republicans who voted in favour of establishing a commission to investigate the 6 January riot at the US Capitol.

The ex-president misplaced his apostrophes in a feverish castigation of the “the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse’s, and Cheney’s of the world”.

The latest missive “From the desk of Donald J. Trump” came after the House voted 252-175 in defiance of his urging the Republican party to vote against the legislation.

While 35 Republicans broke ranks with the GOP to support the bill, the Democrats voted in lock-step along party lines.

“They don’t have the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse’s, and Cheney’s of the world. Unfortunately, we do. Sometimes there are consequences to being ineffective and weak. The voters understand!” Mr Trump wrote.