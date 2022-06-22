Trump says McCarthy made a mistake by pulling his members from Jan 6 committee
Comes after the January 6 committee continues its hearings without opposition from Republicans.
Former president Donald Trump told Punchbowl News that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy should not have pulled all Republicans from the select committee to investigate January 6 as the hearings investigating the riot continue apace.
