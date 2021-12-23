Trump asks Supreme Court to block Jan 6 committee’s search for records

Former President Donald Trump is making one last attempt to block the House select committee investigating January 6 from obtaining communication records and other documents from the National Archives as the panel presses on with its probe.

Mr Trump filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Thursday for an injunction that would halt the committee’s requests for records; his previous attempts to do so at the federal and appeals levels were rejected soundly by judges.

In his filing, lawyers for the former president argued that the committee’s request should be rejected because the panel “declined to either meaningfully limit the areas of inquiry based upon a legitimate legislative purpose or seek the information elsewhere”.

More follows...