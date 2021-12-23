Trump asks Supreme Court to block Jan 6 committee’s search for records
Plea has already been rejected by two courts
Former President Donald Trump is making one last attempt to block the House select committee investigating January 6 from obtaining communication records and other documents from the National Archives as the panel presses on with its probe.
Mr Trump filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Thursday for an injunction that would halt the committee’s requests for records; his previous attempts to do so at the federal and appeals levels were rejected soundly by judges.
In his filing, lawyers for the former president argued that the committee’s request should be rejected because the panel “declined to either meaningfully limit the areas of inquiry based upon a legitimate legislative purpose or seek the information elsewhere”.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies