Trump is now calling for Pence to be investigated by the Jan 6 committee

Former President Donald Trump issued a rambling, incoherent statement on Tuesday that was filled with nonsense about the 2020 election, the January 6 committee, and a demand for the panel to investigate Mike Pence, his vice president of four years.

In one of the tweet-style statements typical for the former president, Mr Trump demanded to know why the House select committee investigating January 6 was not in fact investigating why Mike Pence did not acquiesce to the president’s demand to interfere in the counting of Electoral College ballots on January 6 and join his attempts to overthrow the election.

He would go on to falsely conflate the work of the January 6 committee with a proposal from three Senate Democrats that would clarify the role of the vice president in the counting of the Electoral College vote, and would refer to the members of Congress on the House panel as “traitors.”

“So pathetic to watch the Unselect Committee of political hacks, liars, and traitors work so feverishly to alter the Electoral College Act so that a Vice President cannot ensure the honest results of the election,” wrote the former president, using a nickname he has used in the past for the House Jan 6 panel.

“[T]he Unselect Committee should be investigating why Nancy Pelosi did such a poor job of overseeing security and why Mike Pence did not send back the votes for recertification or approval, in that it has now been shown that he clearly had the right to do so!” he added.

More follows...