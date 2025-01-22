Watch live: Capitol police react to Donald Trump's Jan 6 pardons
Watch live as former US Capitol police officer Harry Dunn and Metropolitan Police officer Daniel Hodges are expected to react to Donald Trump’s sweeping pardons of people criminally charged for participating in the Jan 6 riot in 2021.
On his first day back in office on Monday, 20 January, the 47th president granted clemency to more than 1,500 supporters charged with crimes connected to the attack on the historic building.
Before he was elected, the Republican had vowed on his Truth Social platform that his first acts as president would be “Close the Border, DRILL, BABY, DRILL, and Free January 6 Hostages being wrongfully imprisoned.”
A majority of defendants were issued full pardons, and five members of the far-right Proud Boys and nine members of the Oath Keepers militia had their sentences commuted. Trump has also issued full pardons for two Proud Boys members.