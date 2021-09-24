Four former aides to Donald Trump, among them his chief of staff and top political advisor have been issued subpoenas by the committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

The special select committee of the House of Representatives established to look into the events of the day when hundreds of supporters of the former president stormed the legislature building, subpoenaed former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Committee chairman, Democratic congressman Bennie Thompson from Mississippi, issued letters to the four to say he was investigating “the facts, circumstances, and causes” of the attack and asked them to produce documents and appear at depositions at some time in the middle of next month.

The committee was established by House speaker Nancy Pelosi to probe the incident that led to at least 600 days and was considered the worst day of violence since the British invasion during the War of 1812.

More follows...