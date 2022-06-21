Jan 6 committee subpoenas previously unknown film of Trump and family at time of riot
The subpoena seeks ‘raw footage’ taken on the day of the Capitol attack, as well as any footage of interviews with Mr Trump, Mr Pence, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, or Jared Kushner.
The House January 6 select committee is seeking recently discovered documentary footage shot by a filmmaker who had access to former president Donald Trump, former vice president Mike Pence, Mr Trump’s children and other confidantes in the months leading to the Capitol riot.
A 15 June subpoena issued to the filmmaker, Alex Holder, required him to produce “raw footage” taken by him and his colleagues on the day of the Capitol attack, as well as any footage of interviews with Mr Trump, Mr Pence, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, or Jared Kushner.
The subpoena, which was first reported by Politico, also required Mr Holder to turn over “any footage pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 presidential election” and summoned him to give evidence in a deposition, either in person or virtually.
Mr Holder’s attorney, Russell Smith, did not immediately respond to a query from The Independent on whether the filmmaker has turned over the footage or sat for a deposition with the select committee.
