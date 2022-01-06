Former president Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden’s speech commemorating the anniversary of 6 January, accusing the Mr Biden of using his name to divide the country even more and repeated his lies about the election being stolen.

Mr Biden assailed Mr Trump in a speech in Statuary Hall of the US Capitol for rallying the mob that raided the seat of Congress to attack while “sitting in a private dining room off the Oval Office in the White House, watching it all on television, and doing nothing for hours as police were assaulted, lives at risk, the nation’s Capitol under siege.”

“We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie. And here’s the truth: The former President of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election,” Mr Biden said.

But Mr Trump, who had canceled a press conference for the anniversary of 6 January, said ridiculed Mr Biden for mentioning him.

“Biden, who is destroying our Nation with insane policies of open Borders, corrupt Elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates, and devastating school closures, used my name today to try to further divide America,” he said. “This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed.”

Mr Trump listed a series of critiques of Mr Biden’s policies with varying to no degree of truth. He also criticised the House select committee that is investigating the riot last year.

“It’s because they don’t have the answers or justifications for what happened,” he said. “They got away with something, and it is leading to our Country’s destruction.”

The former president also repeated the same lies that he has said about the election being stolen, the very words that whipped up the mob to raid the Capitol. Mr Trump was later impeached by the House and seven Republican Senators voted to convict him alongside every Democrat.

“They want all conversation concerning the Election ‘Canceled,’” Just look at the numbers, they speak for themselves. They are not justifiable, so the complicit media just calls it the Big Lie, when in actuality the Big Lie was the Election itself.”

Mr Trump later released a second statement.

“Biden is working hard to try and deflect the incompetent job he is doing, and has done, on the horrible Afghanistan withdrawal (surrender), the Borders, COVID, Inflation, loss of Energy Independence, and much more,” he said. “Everything he touches turns to failure. That’s what you get when you have a rigged Election.”