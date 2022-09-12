Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Department of Justice investigation into the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol and former president Donald Trump’s attempt to remain in office against the will of voters has taken a new turn with the issuing of 40 grand jury subpoenas to aides and advisers over the last week.

According to The New York Times, the escalation in the long-running probe has also seen the seizure of mobile phones belonging to two of Mr Trump’s longtime confidantes: Campaign strategist Mike Roman and Trump campaign attorney and occasional podcast host Boris Epshteyn.

The Times reported that the subpoenas, which were issued as part of a secret grand jury investigation into Mr Trump’s push to stay in the White House despite losing the election, have also targeted people who’ve remained close to the ex-president since his term ended on 20 January 2021, including his longtime social media guru Daniel Scavino.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the phone seizures were made pursuant to warrants issued as part of the investigation into the submission of fake electoral certificates to the National Archives in the days leading up to the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob intent on stopping Congress from certifying the ex-president’s loss to Joe Biden.

In addition to Mr Epshteyn, Mr Roman and Mr Scavino, another Trump confidante — ex-New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik — reportedly recieved a subpoena as well.

Mr Epshteyn did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Independent.

According to a copy of a subpoena reviewed by the Times, grand jurors have demanded “any records or communications from people who organized, spoke at or provided security for” the rally at which the ex-president spoke just before his supporters began attacking police officers and breaking windows at the Capitol, which is 1.8 miles away from the White House.

The Times also reported that the subpoenas asked for “information about any members of the executive and legislative branches who may have taken part in planning or executing the rally, or tried to ‘obstruct, influence, impede or delay’ the certification of the presidential election”.