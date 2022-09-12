Jump to content
Jan 6 committee may call on Trump and Pence to testify when they meet this week, report says

Investigation has proceeded for months with testimony from other witnesses

John Bowden
Washington DC
Monday 12 September 2022 22:33
<p>The January 6 committee meets at the Capitol</p>

The January 6 committee meets at the Capitol

(Getty Images)

Lawmakers on the January 6 committee will discuss the potential of calling Donald Trump and/or Mike Pence to testify when they meet tomorrow in person on Capitol Hill.

CNN first reported on Monday that the issue of whether to ask the former president and vice president to testify would be on the agenda at Tuesday’s meeting. The panel is continuing to gather evidence as it prepares for a second round of public hearings set for later this month.

Neither of the men have received formal requests for their testimony thus far, which would be an unprecedented step for a congressional committee to take. But that could change given their very central roles in the effort to overturn the 2020 election.

More follows...

