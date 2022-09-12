Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Lawmakers on the January 6 committee will discuss the potential of calling Donald Trump and/or Mike Pence to testify when they meet tomorrow in person on Capitol Hill.

CNN first reported on Monday that the issue of whether to ask the former president and vice president to testify would be on the agenda at Tuesday’s meeting. The panel is continuing to gather evidence as it prepares for a second round of public hearings set for later this month.

Neither of the men have received formal requests for their testimony thus far, which would be an unprecedented step for a congressional committee to take. But that could change given their very central roles in the effort to overturn the 2020 election.

More follows...