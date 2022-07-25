Trump cut call to prosecute Capitol rioters from Jan 7 speech draft, new video shows

Former president Donald Trump personally axed a call for the Department of Justice to prosecute January 6 rioters from a speech he delivered on the day following the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.

House January 6 select committee member Elaine Luria made the draft document public Monday morning by posting a video compilation of depositions by former Trump administration officials to her Twitter account.

According to testimony from ex-White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, the draft speech, titled “Remarks on National Healing,” was written by Trump adviser and speechwriter Stephen Miller at his request.

Mr Kushner said he intended to present the remarks to Mr Trump because he and other advisers “felt like it was important to further call for de-escalation”.

The draft document would have had Mr Trump say that he was “directing the Department of Justice to ensure all lawbreakers are fully prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law”.

“We must send a clear message — not with mercy by with justice,” Mr Trump was to say. He was to immediately add that “legal consequences” for the rioters “must be swift and firm”.

Another set of edits replaced the phrase “you belong in jail” with “you will pay” in the next paragraph of the speech.

But in the videotaped address released by the White House one day after the riot, Mr Trump never said those words. And a copy of the draft obtained by the House select committee shows why.

The copy of the draft speech released by the panel shows those words crossed out in a bold black marker.

Asked by committee staff if she recognised the distinctive handwriting on the document, former White House adviser Ivanka Trump said it appeared to belong to her father, the former president.

Mr Kushner, who is also Ms Trump’s husband, told the panel he did not know why Mr Trump wanted the passage calling for prosecution of the rioters to be excised from his remarks.