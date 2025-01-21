Watch live: January 6 rioters leave prison after Trump pardon
Watch live as people criminally charged with participating in the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol, leave prison after president Donald Trump pardoned them in a show of solidarity with supporters who stormed the seat of American power in his name.
More than 1,500 people were criminally charged in connection with a mob’s assault on the historic building, fuelled by Trump’s bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen from him.
The newly-sworn-in 47th president issued “full pardons” for virtually all of them on Monday and commuted the sentences of 14 convicted members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to time served. Pending cases are being dismissed.
The releases come after Mr Trump made a promise back in March 2024, when he ascended to the top of the GOP ticket.
Writing on his Truth Social platform at the time, he vowed: “My first acts as your next President will be to Close the Border, DRILL, BABY, DRILL, and Free January 6 Hostages being wrongfully imprisoned.”