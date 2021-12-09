Trump’s effort to stop release of records to 6 January committee denied by federal appeals court
Defeat is former president’s second legal setback in a week
A federal appeals court ruled late Thursday afternoon against former President Donald Trump’s request for an injunction against a House committee tasked with investigating the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January.
The case will likely be pushed to the Supreme Court after Thursday’s setback for the former president. Mr Trump has sought to block the committee from retrieving records of his communications made with members of his inner circle in the days and hours leading up to the attack on the Capitol, as well as records of his actions during the riot.
The news comes as numerous members of Mr Trump’s campaign and broader sphere have been subpoenaed by the committee and are cooperating with lawmakers.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies