Trump’s effort to stop release of records to 6 January committee denied by federal appeals court

Defeat is former president’s second legal setback in a week

Thursday 09 December 2021 21:46
(Independent)

A federal appeals court ruled late Thursday afternoon against former President Donald Trump’s request for an injunction against a House committee tasked with investigating the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January.

The case will likely be pushed to the Supreme Court after Thursday’s setback for the former president. Mr Trump has sought to block the committee from retrieving records of his communications made with members of his inner circle in the days and hours leading up to the attack on the Capitol, as well as records of his actions during the riot.

The news comes as numerous members of Mr Trump’s campaign and broader sphere have been subpoenaed by the committee and are cooperating with lawmakers.

More follows...

