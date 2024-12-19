Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

President-elect Donald Trump dined with fellow billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago Wednesday night - as the Amazon founder became the latest billionaire to visit Mar-a-Lago.

Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, has been appearing to attempt to end his feud with Trump, including by pulling the paper’s expected endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris before the election. The former CEO of Amazon was seen at the president-elect’s private Florida club in images shared across social media on Wednesday. He was joined by his fiancé Lauren Sanchez.

Trump previously said on NBC’s Meet the Press that he was planning to have dinner with Bezos.

“It was a great conversation,” Musk wrote on X Wednesday night.

open image in gallery President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on December 16. He recently met with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at the club. ( Getty Images )

Bezos, the owner of Blue Origin, a rival of Musk’s SpaceX, is just one of several tech leaders who have been trying to cozy up to Trump after his election victory. Both Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google leader Sundar Pichai have visited Mar-a-Lago in recent weeks to see Trump.

Meta, Amazon and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have also donated $1 million each to Trump’s inauguration.

Bezos had some run-ins with Trump during his first term over The Post’s coverage of his administration. But the Amazon founder praised Trump after the assassination attempt against the former president in July.

At The New York Times’ DealBook conference earlier this month, Bezos said, “I’m actually very optimistic this time around.”

“I’m very hopeful. He seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation,” he added. “And my point of view, if I can help him do that, I’m going to help him. Because we do have too much regulation in this country.”

open image in gallery Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post , has been appearing to attempt to end his feud with Trump, including by pulling the paper’s expected endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris before the election ( Getty Images for The New York Times )

Bezos has also clashed with Musk in the past, but put that aside for the Trump meeting. The Tesla CEO is set to play a large part in the incoming Trump administration. Musk was put in charge of the outside commission the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Musk donated more than $200 million to pro-Trump groups ahead of the election.

Last month, Musk posted that Bezos had told others to sell Tesla and SpaceX stock because Trump would lose the election. Bezos replied, calling the claim “100 percent not true.”

The dinner came as Trump and Musk both bashed a spending deal to fund the federal government put forward by Congressional Republicans, possibly leading to a partial shutdown when the deadline passes on Friday night.