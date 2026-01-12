Federal prosecutors open criminal probe into Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Federal prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell regarding the central bank’s renovation of its Washington headquarters, the top financial official said Sunday.

In a statement, Powell accused the investigation of being politically drive. President Trump has long pressured the independent central bank head to do more to slash interest rates.

“The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the President,” Powell said in a statement.

The investigation was reportedly approved in November by U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, a former Fox News host and longtime Trump ally who was confirmed in August.

The Independent has contacted Pirro’s office and the central Department of Justice for comment.

Jerome Powell accuses the Trump administration of investigating him for political reasons, following months of the president attacking Powell’s rate-setting policies ( AFP/Getty )

“I have deep respect for the rule of law and for accountability in our democracy. No one—certainly not the chair of the Federal Reserve—is above the law,” Powell added in his statement. “But this unprecedented action should be seen in the broader context of the administration's threats and ongoing pressure.”

Powell was alerted to the investigation Friday, when the Department of Justice served the Federal Reserve with grand jury subpoenas regarding Powell’s testimony last June before the Senate Banking Committee about the renovation.

Trump nominated Powell in 2017, but has since soured on the official, and spent much of 2025 pushing him to cut rates.

The renovation project has been underway since Trump’s first term, but only recent caught the president’s attention, as he pushed to oust Powell.

“When you spend $2.5 billion on, really, a renovation, I think it’s really disgraceful,” Trump said last July.

The Trump administration has criticized the project for going over its original $600 million budget, a spike the Fed attributed to early 2020s inflation and an unexpected amount of asbestos that needed removal.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.