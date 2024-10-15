Jimmy Kimmel challenges Trump to put his ‘biglyest’ brain to the test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Jimmy Kimmel has called on Donald Trump to put his “biglyest” brain to the test and take a cognitive exam live on TV ahead of Election Day.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host taunted the former president on Monday night over his unwillingness to share his medical records with the American public, after Kamala Harris released hers on Saturday.

“Tannibal Lecter is getting more erratic every day,” Kimmel quipped about Trump’s cognitive fitness in his opening monologue.

“Trump has not released his medical report, he’s not released his tax returns, his health care plan, he hasn’t released his sports bra for months…”

The late night host then offered Trump a proposition: to show off his “bigly” brain by taking a cognitive test against his Democratic rival live on air.

“Let’s have you both take a cognitive test live on television,” he suggested, before teasing Trump using one of his most infamous – and recently revived – adjectives: bigly.

“C’mon, you’ve got a bigly brain. Your brain is the biglyest! You’ve told us that so many times,” Kimmel said.

Trump appeared to first coin the phrase during his 2016 campaign in the Republican primary debate and then again in the presidential debate against Hillary Clinton.

Jimmy Kimmel teased Trump for not releasing his medical records ( ABC/YouTube )

“If you’re too scared to debate again, I dare you to take a cognitive test against the vice president,” Kimmel added.

Kimmel joked that the former president could even turn his mental acuity test into his latest money-making venture, saying he himself would be happy to splash out $49.99 for pay-per-view access to the live sho.

Harris released her medical report on Saturday, with her doctor concluding she has the “resiliency” to run the country as president.

The VP has challenged Trump to share his own – something he has not done.

Trump looks on during a campaign rally at Findlay Toyota Arena in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on October 13 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The former president’s campaign previously released results of his annual physical in both 2016 and 2020. He told CBS News in mid-August that he’d “very gladly” release his medical records, but has still not done so nine weeks later.

Despite keeping any evidence in the dark, Trump insisted on Truth Social in the early hours of Tuesday that he’s “far healthier” than Harris.