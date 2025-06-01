Trump shares baseless conspiracy that Joe Biden died and was replaced by a clone

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has shared a baseless conspiracy theory that former President Joe Biden died and was replaced by a robotic clone.

Late Saturday night, Trump, 78, shared a Truth Social post claiming his former political opponent, Biden, 82, was killed in 2020 and replaced by a clone – unbeknownst to Democrats.

“There is no #JoeBiden–executed in 2020,” the post reads.

The post goes on to claim that the real Biden was replaced by “clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities” and that “Democrats don’t know the difference.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump on Saturday shared a baseless conspiracy theory that former President Joe Biden died and was replaced by a robotic clone. ( AFP/Getty )

Trump’s supporters were quick to get behind his message, some sharing side-by-side memes of Biden claiming “these are not the same people,” and others egging on Trump for “trolling.”

Some commentators pointed to Biden’s earlobes, claiming that before 2020, they appeared to be unattached to his head, whereas now they are. Another even insisted that the government televised giving Biden a “funeral cannon salute at Arlington” on his Inauguration Day.

Detractors of the president, meanwhile, branded his sharing of the post “concerning.”

Trump’s wife, Melania, has also been the subject of similar conspiracy theories, with some claiming a body double replaced her during his first term. The White House at the time dismissed the theories as a “non-story.”

open image in gallery Trump’s Truth Social post has been jumped on by some of his supporters. ( Truth Social )

Trump has seemingly been digging into conspiracy theories all weekend, including on Friday when he claimed CBS “deleted” his 2015 interview with Stephen Colbert.

Trump reposted a Facebook video on his Truth Social account containing heavily edited clips of his September 2015 interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

A message next to the video states: “You are not supposed to see this video. CBS DELETED this entire episode from their official website. You will not find these segments on YouTube either.”

However, a quick search on YouTube revealed otherwise. Clips from the Trump-Colbert interview are still available to be watched on the official Late Show account. One video has 17 million views.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.