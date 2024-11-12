Trump names former national intelligence director John Ratcliffe as pick for CIA director
Position still needs Senate confirmation
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump will nominate John Ratcliffe, who previously served as director of national intelligence in the first Trump administration, to be the next director of the CIA, the president-elect announced on Tuesday.
“From exposing fake Russian collusion to be a Clinton campaign operation, to catching the FBl’s abuse of Civil Liberties at the FISA Court, John Ratcliffe has always been a warrior for Truth and Honesty with the American Public,” Trump wrote in a statement on Truth Social on Tuesday. “When 51 intelligence officials were lying about Hunter Biden’s laptop, there was one, John Ratcliffe, telling the truth to the American People.”
Prior to serving in the Trump administration, Ratcliffe was a Republican congressman for Texas, serving on the House intelligence, judiciary, and homeland security committees.
Ratcliffe currently is the co-chair of the Center for American Security at the America First Policy Institute, a Trump-aligned think tank.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments