Donald Trump has been accused of downplaying allegations of rape, including those against him, by a former White House press secretary who described his remarks on the issue as unnerving.

The former US president, as revealed by Stephanie Grisham in her book I’ll Take Your Questions Now, allegedly told Ms Grisham that amid allegations of rape, “you just deny it”.

“That’s what you do in every situation. Right, Stephanie? You just deny it,” Ms Grisham, who did not hold a press briefing while White House press secretary, was reportedly told.

According to The New York Times, who obtained a copy of Ms Grisham’s book, the remarks came amid an Oval Office rant about E Jean Carroll, a columnist who has accused the former US president of raping her in the 1990s. Mr Trump has denied the claims.

Ms Grisham reportedly wrote that Mr Trump repeated the remarks and emphasised his words, while looking into her eyes. The Independent has reached out to the former president’s office for comment on the encounter.

Ms Grisham also wrote that Mr Trump targeted younger female White House aides, including one who was invited up to his cabin on Air Force One.

She wrote, according to The Times, that she resorted to looking after the younger press aide after he used an expletive to describe her behind, and asked Ms Grisham to “keep her happy”.

The comments are among a least half-a-dozen controversial encounters in Ms Grisham’s tell-all book on the Trump White House, which is released on 5 October.

Ms Grisham went on to serve as chief of staff for former first lady Melania Trump, who she recalled sleeping on election night and refusing to tweet a statement calling off rioters on 6 January, according to accounts of her book.

A federal judge recently denied Mr Trump’s request to stop a defamation lawsuit from Ms Carroll, which could pave the way for her attorneys to subpoena evidence in the case.

She filed the suit after he alleged that she was not his type, and that the accusations were a bid to increase sales of her book, which she refuted.