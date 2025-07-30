Trump Jr skewered for Instagram post where he referred to his dad’s AI parody of Sydney Sweeney ad as ‘so hot’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Social media users have mocked Donald Trump Jr after he shared an AI-generated image of his father in double denim amid the furor surrounding actor Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign.

“That Hanse…. Um, Donald is so hot right now!!!” said Trump Jr on Instagram Tuesday night, seemingly in a reference to the supermodel character played by Owen Wilson in the Zoolander movies, Hansel McDonald.

The image shows the president lying down on the floor in a pair of jeans and a denim shirt, looking at the camera.

It’s an obvious reference to the controversial ad campaign put forward by American Eagle, which has led to a debate about racism. The campaign shows Sweeney, 27, wearing the brand’s denim, along with the words “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” — in what some say is a play on the words “good genes.”

American Eagle faced a litany of negative comments regarding the ad campaign, with activist Zellie Imani writing on X that “The American Eagles [sic] ad wasn’t just a commercial. It was a love letter to white nationalism and eugenic fantasies, and Sydney Sweeney knew it.”

open image in gallery An AI post shared by Don Jr, seemingly referencing the American Eagle campaign, turned sparked a lot of conversation on social media. ( DonaldJTrumpJr/Instagram )

The pushback led to a backlash from conservatives, with Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas writing on X, “Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women. I’m sure that will poll well….”

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung called it “cancel culture run amok.”

“This warped, moronic, and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024. They’re tired of this bull****,” he added.

American Eagle CEO Jay Schottenstein is part of a family dynasty that has previously faced reports of its public affection for the president. The family has long been members of the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and reportedly has a personal relationship with Trump, The Daily Beast noted.

Trump Jr’s post received thousands of comments, with many making reference to the Epstein files.

open image in gallery The actress has sparked a backlash, with many accusing the campaign of racism. ( Getty Images )

“That’s enough internet for the week,” one user said.

“Are you really proudly posting [an] image of your father while he is already an international laughingstock?” another added.

“He looks like a clown,” another Instagram user said.

“Daddy's little golf trip cost Americans $10 million. Trump family are a pack of self-absorbed a**holes,” one account holder argued.