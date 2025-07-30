Trump Jr skewered for Instagram post where he referred to his dad’s AI parody of Sydney Sweeney ad as ‘so hot’
President’s son appears to compare father to model from Zoolander movies
Social media users have mocked Donald Trump Jr after he shared an AI-generated image of his father in double denim amid the furor surrounding actor Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign.
“That Hanse…. Um, Donald is so hot right now!!!” said Trump Jr on Instagram Tuesday night, seemingly in a reference to the supermodel character played by Owen Wilson in the Zoolander movies, Hansel McDonald.
The image shows the president lying down on the floor in a pair of jeans and a denim shirt, looking at the camera.
It’s an obvious reference to the controversial ad campaign put forward by American Eagle, which has led to a debate about racism. The campaign shows Sweeney, 27, wearing the brand’s denim, along with the words “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” — in what some say is a play on the words “good genes.”
American Eagle faced a litany of negative comments regarding the ad campaign, with activist Zellie Imani writing on X that “The American Eagles [sic] ad wasn’t just a commercial. It was a love letter to white nationalism and eugenic fantasies, and Sydney Sweeney knew it.”
The pushback led to a backlash from conservatives, with Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas writing on X, “Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women. I’m sure that will poll well….”
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung called it “cancel culture run amok.”
“This warped, moronic, and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024. They’re tired of this bull****,” he added.
American Eagle CEO Jay Schottenstein is part of a family dynasty that has previously faced reports of its public affection for the president. The family has long been members of the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and reportedly has a personal relationship with Trump, The Daily Beast noted.
Trump Jr’s post received thousands of comments, with many making reference to the Epstein files.
“That’s enough internet for the week,” one user said.
“Are you really proudly posting [an] image of your father while he is already an international laughingstock?” another added.
“He looks like a clown,” another Instagram user said.
“Daddy's little golf trip cost Americans $10 million. Trump family are a pack of self-absorbed a**holes,” one account holder argued.
