A federal judge blocked President Donald Trump’s sweeping executive order restricting health care for transgender youth in the latest example of the judiciary halting the president’s actions.

Trump’s order signed last month refers to gender-affirming care as “mutilation” and would have restricted this care for those under 19 years old. The order states: “It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.”

The block also applies to the president’s order recognizing only the male and female sexes. “Invalidating the true and biological category of ‘woman’ improperly transforms laws and policies designed to protect sex-based opportunities into laws and policies that undermine them, replacing longstanding, cherished legal rights and values with an identity-based, inchoate social concept,” the order says.

Families of transgender children and PFLAG sued the Trump administration on February 4, calling the executive orders “unlawful and unconstitutional.” The plaintiffs asked for an injunction to block enforcement their enforcement.

U.S. District Judge Brendan A. Hurson blocked it from taking effect during a hearing Thursday.

“This is a population with an extremely higher rate for suicide, poverty, unemployment, drug addiction,” Hurson said, according to the Washington Post. Abruptly stopping their health treatments, would be “horribly dangerous for anyone, for any care, but particularly for this extremely vulnerable population.”

Thursday’s ruling is the latest case in which a judge ruled against the Trump administration.

In a separate court, a federal judge on Thursday extended a temporary block on the Trump administration’s plan to place thousands of U.S. Agency for International Development employees on leave.

Earlier this week, a federal judge found that Trump’s funding freeze on federal grants and loans was “likely unconstitutional” and found the White House was not in compliance, directing the Trump administration to "immediately restore frozen funding."

A series of judges have also blocked Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship.