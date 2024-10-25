Trump and Harris are deadlocked with 48% each in latest poll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are tied at 48 percent in a new New York Times / Siena College poll.

Other polls have reflected similar numbers that put Harris and Trump neck-and-neck, suggesting this election will be one of the closest in recent history.

Among women, 54 percent say they will vote for Harris while 42 percent say they support Trump. Among men, 41 percent say they’re voting for Harris while 55 percent say they’ll vote for Trump.

Analyzing voters registered with each candidate’s party, 94 percent say they’ll support their nominee while only four percent are leaning toward the opposite candidate.

Vice President Kamala Harris remains popular with women voters and voters 18-29 ( AP )

The poll may be disappointing for Harris’s campaign as Democrats typically have the popular vote advantage over Republicans – even if they lose the Electoral College vote like Hillary Clinton did in 2016.

Harris only entered the presidential race in July, after President Joe Biden was pushed out, and she was immediately off to a hot start generating widespread support among young people, women and registered Democrats.

But that honeymoon period didn’t last long as polling in September and October showed the margin between Harris and Trump narrowing. If anything, Harris has lost some momentum when comparing the current poll to the one conducted in early October.

There is some good news for Harris though as the New York Times / Siena College poll shows she’s narrowed the gap with Trump when it comes to the economy – the number one issue for voters.

Harris has released a comprehensive economic and tax plan while Trump has not. Economists from around the U.S. on all sides of the political spectrum have endorsed Harris’s economic plan over Trump’s policy ideas.

Former president Donald Trump has narrowed the margin between he and Vice President Kamala Harris over the past three weeks thanks to his aggressive campaigning schedule ( AFP via Getty Images )

Still, Trump holds the lead over Harris on the economy when it comes to polling. Harris remains popular with women voters in part thanks to her stance on abortion and reproductive rights.

But immigration, which Trump has made the cornerstone of his campaign has become a more popular concern among voters and the former president holds a strong lead on that.

At rallies, he falsely states migrants are coming over the border in record numbers and committing mass violent crimes. Statistics show border crossings are lower than they were in 2019 and there is no evidence of mass violent crime being committed by immigrants.

Yet, Trump has proposed mass deportation of immigrants should he be re-elected.

Harris and Trump are both aggressively campaigning in their remaining days – especially in the seven key swing states that will likely determine the outcome.

Trump is expected to appear in Pennslyvania, Michigan and Wisconsin in the coming days. He has also set up a rally in New York City – a Democrat stronghold. He is relying on his allies like Kimberly Guilfoyle, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump Jr., and more to rally supporters across those states.

Harris meanwhile has called upon a slew of famous faces to help her generate support. Musicians like Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen and Eminem have appeared alongside Harris and her allies, like former president Barack Obama, at rallies.