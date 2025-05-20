Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump crudely boasted on Monday night that he decided to run for president again so he could “shove it up their as**” when he realized he wouldn’t get the credit for securing the Olympics and World Cup.

Speaking at a dinner at the Kennedy Center, where he now serves as the board’s chair, the president went on a lengthy Trumpian rant aimed at his political foes that featured him once again falsely declaring that the 2020 election was stolen.

Before blasting off election conspiracy theories, though, he also grumbled about his decision to install himself as the center’s chief while also taking swipes at the condition of the building.

“The Kennedy Center, when I said I’ll do this, I hadn’t been there. It’s the last time I’ll take a job without looking at it,” he groused, adding that the center had wasted “tremendous amounts of money” on the facilities.

“I don’t know where they spent it,” he added. “They certainly didn’t spend it on wallpaper, carpet, or painting.”

During a board dinner for the Kennedy Center, Donald Trump claimed he ran for president again to stick it to his political opponents and take credit for the Olympics. ( Getty Images )

At one point, Trump went on a tangent about how the United States secured the 2028 Summer Olympics and the 2026 FIFA World Cup during his first term, claiming personal responsibility for both achievements.

“We got the Olympics and then we got through Gianni, he’s the boss, he’s a friend of mine, we got the World Cup,” he declared, referencing FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“I got them both and I said, man, I won’t be president. I got the Olympics and the World Cup and I won’t be president,” he grumbled. “And they’re gonna forget that I got them, nobody’s gonna mention it.”

Going down his well-worn path of election denialism, the president then claimed that since the Democrats “rigged the election” in 2020, he went ahead and ran in 2024 to show them up — and get the credit he deserved for the international sports events.

“I said, You know what I’ll do? I’ll run again and I’ll shove it up their a**!” Trump bellowed while the crowd roared in approval.

“And that’s what I did, and all of a sudden, and then I realized, I said, You know what? I got the Olympics, I got the World Cup.”

In the end, he blamed his 2020 loss to Joe Biden – which he unsuccessfully attempted to overturn in both the courts and during the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol – for why he was now in office and bragging about the Olympics.

“So if they would’ve left us alone, and wouldn’t have cheated on the election, and wouldn’t have rigged it, I would’ve been retired right now,” Trump exclaimed. “I would’ve been happily doing something else, and instead they have me for four more years, can you believe that?”

Since returning to the White House, Trump and his allies have made efforts to legally enshrine and enforce 2020 election denialism. One of his first acts after his inauguration was to issue a blanket clemency to those charged and convicted of crimes during the Capitol riots.

Trump also ordered the Justice Department last month to investigate Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency whom Trump fired after the 2020 election for debunking the president’s false claims of voter fraud.

While Trump attempts to use the government to declare the 2020 election “rigged,” at least one state has decided to make its high school history books present election denialism as fact.

MAGA-boosting Oklahoma School Superintendent Ryan Walters announced this month that the state’s new social studies curriculum will ask students to “Identify discrepancies in 2020 election results,” which would include “the sudden halting of ballot-counting in select cities in key battleground states” and “the security risks of mail-in balloting.”