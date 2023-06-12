Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Footage has resurfaced online of Kid Rock claiming Donald Trump showed him secret maps and asked him what he thought “we should do about North Korea” – after the former president was indicted on 37 federal criminal charges for his handling of classified documents since leaving the White House.

In a 2022 interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, the country rock star claims the former president asked his advice and showed him what he believed to be secret information during a visit to the White House in 2017.

“We’re looking at maps and s***, and I’m like, ‘Am I supposed to be in on this s***?’” Rock says in the clip as Carlson bursts out laughing.

“I make dirty records sometimes... ‘What do you think we should do about North Korea?’ I’m like, ‘What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this.’”

In the interview, Rock also claims that Mr Trump sought his input as he drafted a tweet about Isis.

“He wanted to put out a tweet. And it was like – I don’t like to speak out of school, I hope I’m not - but he said something like... and I’m paraphrasing, but it was like, ‘If you ever joined the caliphate, and trying to do this, you’re going to be dead,’” he says.

When Mr Trump then asked him what he thought about the tweet, Rock says he told him it was “awesome” and encouraged him to post it.

Clips of the 2022 interview began circling again on social media after a grand jury indicted Mr Trump on 37 federal charges over his handling of classified documents, including national defence information and top secret information, after leaving the White House.

Kid Rock claims Trump showed him secret maps during White House visit (Fox News)

The indictment, which was unsealed on Friday, alleges that Mr Trump deliberately lied to and misled authorities so that he could hold onto documents that he knew were classified.

On at least two separate occasions, Mr Trump then showed some of the classified documents to people not authorised to see them, the indictment alleges.

Stunning photos revealed that many of the documents were stored around a toilet, shower and ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The charges include 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and single counts of false statements and representations, and counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice,withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document, concealing a document in a federal investigation and a scheme to conceal.

Mr Trump’s longtime aide Walt Nauta is also facing six charges including several obstruction- and concealment-related charges after he allegedly helped move boxes of documents from Mar-a-Lago to Mr Trump’s residence and then lied to investigators about having any knowledge of the handling of the papers.

The former president is expected to fly from New Jersey to Miami International Airport on Monday afternoon, to spend the night at his Doral resort before his initial court appearance the following day.

Mr Trump will surrender to authorities in downtown Miami on Tuesday afternoon where he will be formally arrested and appear for his arraignment in a federal courtroom.

Following his arraignment, he will fly straight back to New Jersey where he has announced plans to deliver remarks that night from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.