Republican presidential candidates jump to defend Iowa governor from Trump attacks

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After Donald Trump launched a public attack on Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, other GOP presidential candidates have come to her defence – just six months before the Iowa caucus is set to take place.

In a Truth Social post, Mr Trump objected to Ms Reynolds’ decision to remain “neutral”, believing he is owed an endorsement because he backed her when she was running for governor.

“I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won. Now she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite her to events!” Mr Trump wrote.

Ms Reynolds’ decision to remain neutral is unsurprising as it is part of a tradition that the Iowa governor remains impartial in the first caucus to allow the candidates to present their arguments to the voters.

However, Mr Trump’s bitter-sounding message also comes after The New York Times released an article claiming that Ms Reynolds appears to be “softening the ground in Iowa” for GOP candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to take on Mr Trump.

Ms Reynolds has been seen standing alongside Mr DeSantis during donor gatherings and appeared with the Florida governor when he made his first three visits to the state. The Iowa governor also joined Mr DeSantis’ wife, Casey DeSantis, to launch “Mamas for DeSantis” last week.

Mr DeSantis was one of the presidential candidates who quickly jumped to Ms Reynolds’ defence.

“[Kim Reynolds] is a strong leader who knows how to ignore the chirping and get it done,” Mr DeSantis tweeted hours after Mr Trump’s Truth Social post.

“She earned a landslide re-election because she delivered big results, and she is poised to deliver even more for Iowans in the special session,” he added.

Though Ms Reynolds has appeared alongside Mr DeSantis more than Mr Trump recently, she has attended rallies for Mr Trump, as well as a town hall for ex-South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

Ms Haley shared similar sentiments, tweeting: “Governor [Kim Reynolds] is a conservative rockstar who has delivered for the people of her state. Like I always say, Iowa grows strong women!”

Asa Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, condemned Mr Trump’s behaviour, tweeting: “No one should be attacked for declining to endorse a politician. That behavior is dictatorial.”

He added: “I applaud [Kim Reynolds] for welcoming all GOP candidates into Iowa. America deserves better than Donald Trump.”

Ms Reynolds did not publicly reply to Mr Trump’s criticism.