Jimmy Kimmel trolls Trump over Greenland speech with savage jab at Melania

Jimmy Kimmel has ridiculed Donald Trump over his speech to world leaders in Switzerland, with a pointed jab at the First Lady.

Trump discussed his efforts to takeover Greenland during a lengthy address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Wednesday, referring to it as a “big beautiful piece of ice”.

Kimmel took shots at the president’s performance in his opening monologue, joking that Trump wanted the Danish territory because the icy island reminded him of Melania.

“Greenland, Greenland, Greenland. He said: ‘Greenland is not even land, it’s a big, beautiful block of ice,’” Kimmel joked. “And, he should know: He’s been married to one of those for twenty years.”

open image in gallery Jimmy Kimmel said that Donald Trump was talking 'Donsense' at Davos ( Jimmy Kimmel Live! )

During Trump’s address, he returned to his common theme of other nations needing to be “grateful” to the United States, particularly for it’s involvement in World War 2.

“We saved Greenland. We won it big,” Trump said at the Davos event. “Without us, right now you’d all be speaking German and…a little Japanese perhaps.”

Kimmel retorted: “Does anyone want to guess what the predominant language in Switzerland is? That’s right, it’s German. They are speaking German.”

The comedian, who has a long standing rivalry with the president, described the speech as “Donsense”, and highlighted a number of errors Trump made.

open image in gallery Trump seemingly confused Iceland and Greenland in his Davos speech ( AFP/Getty )

“Buckle in, folks, we’re at Dementiacon 5,” Kimmel laughed, pointing out that the president repeatedly pronounced Azerbaijan as “Aber-baijan.”

The late-night show host also pointed out that Trump seemingly confused Greenland with Iceland and even offered the president a word of advice on the topic.

“Here’s a tip to help you remember, Mr President, Greenland is covered in ice, and ICE-land is what you’re turning Minneapolis into,” Kimmel said, taking a swipe at the president flooding federal agents into the Minnesota city.

Kimmel concluded his Wednesday night routine by pointing out that talk shows are once again facing threats from the FCC.

open image in gallery Kimmel joked that Melania was a “giant block of ice’ ( AP )

He shared a picture of one of the president’s Truth Social posts, in which Trump said that the federal agency could impose new rules on The View and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“He shared this story about how his minions at the FCC are planning to make it difficult for shows like ours and The View to interview politicians they don’t align with,” Kimmel warned. “For real, we are once again getting threatened by the FCC.

“I might need your help again,” he added.

Kimmel made headlines last year, after his show was abruptly suspended. The show was pulled after the Trump Administration took umbrage with a joke about the president’s mourning of Charlie Kirk, but was later put back on the air following a huge surge of support for Kimmel.