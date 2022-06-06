Trump peddles children’s book starring ‘King Donald’ to ‘every school in America’

Book bans have come back into horrifying style thanks to a slew of protesters objecting to children learning about topics like race, sexual preference, gender identity, and history. While that movement has been primarily driven by conservatives, there is one recently released children's book that liberal parents may find objectionable — "The Plot Against the King," starring "King Donald."

Yes, that Donald.

Kash Patel, who served as former President Donald Trump's Pentagon chief of staff, is the author of the new book, which retells the Trump-Russia election scandal using a thin coating of fairytale to make it palatable to children.

Brave Books, a conservative publishing company, is releasing the book, which is calls a "fantastical retelling of the terrible true story."

“A key player in uncovering one of our nation’s biggest injustices tells the whole story — for kids! Kash Patel ..... brings a fantastical retelling of Hillary’s horrible plot against Trump to the whole family,” the publisher said in a statement.

According to HuffPost, the book deals with "Hillary Queenton's" evil plot to accuse "King Donald" of working with the "Russionians" to cheat his way into power.

It's unclear why a king would have to win an election, but that's the plot nonetheless.

Mr Patel wrote himself into the story as a "wizard" who spends the duration of the book trying to prove that King Donald is the rightful ruler.

The plot is essentially just a retelling of the Steel Dossier story and the subsequent allegations that Mr Trump's campaign had been aided by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The book implies that Hillary Queenton wrote the dossier — compiled in real life by former MI-5 agent Christopher Steele — as a way to undermine King Donald's claim.

Naturally, Mr Trump was quick to embrace the fairytale, saying he wanted to see a copy in every school in America in a message on Truth Social.

"Kash patel wrote the bestselling children's book in the country, The Plot Against the King, which I recommended two weeks ago via Truth Social, telling our youth the Russiagate story. Google just banned his book's entire ad campaign," Mr Trump wrote.

He went on to encourage his followers to "put this amazing book in every school in America. Big tech should not get to suppress the truth!"

Mr Patel's book was temporarily suspended by Google's ad platform for "circumventing system policy," according to Fox Business. Mr Patel called the move a "witch hunt," however it's unclear what prompted the suspension.