Donald Trump is set to announce South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as his next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, according to reports.

The 52-year-old one-time vice president hopeful is set to head up the agency as Trump looks to crack down on immigration, two sources told CNN on Monday evening.

The GOP congresswoman will oversee a $60 billion budget and thousands of employees from federal agencies ranging from the US Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to the US Secret Service.

It follows the rehire of Tom Homan, the former acting director of ICE, as the president-elect’s “border tsar”. Trump has also announced the appointment of immigration hardliner Steve Miller as his incoming White House deputy chief of staff for policy.

Noem, a staunch Trump supporter, had once been a top contender as the then-presumptive Republican presidential candidate’s running mate.

The South Dakota lawmaker appeared to fall down the pecking order in April after she admitted to shooting her young “untrainable” and “dangerous” dog, Cricket, in her memoir titled Not Going Back.

A similar fate remained for a nameless “problem” goat, whom Noem wrote she dragged to the same gravel pit where she put down her dog and killed the farm animal.

In May, Trump defended Noem as “loyal” and “great,” before adding that he was “really curious” about what happened Cricket.

Donald Trump and Kristi Noem dance to the song "Y.M.C.A." at a campaign town hall in Philadelphia on October 14 ( AP )

Noem had sat in the lower chamber of the House since between 2007 and 2019, fist as a representative for South Dakota’s sixth district before representing the at-large congressional district from 2011.

Trump endorsed Noem in the 2018 gubernatorial election, which saw her become the Mount Rushmore State’s first female governor in January 2019.

The longtime Republican garnered national attention during the Covid-19 pandemic as she refused to enforce statewide mask-wearing mandates.

Noem’s purported appointment comes as Trump continues to fill the top ranks in his incoming administration after clinching re-election at the 2024 presidential elections last week.

The Republican candidate surpassed the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes early on Wednesday after clinching several must-win swing states.

Trump picked former New York Representative Lee Zeldin to take charge of the Environmental Protection Agency on Monday, in what is expected to see a thorough reshuffle.

Susie Wiles, who was co-chair of the Trump campaign and earned the sobriquet the “Ice Maiden”, was appointed as incoming White House chief of staff.

On Sunday evening, the president-elect confirmed New York Representative Elise Stefanik as the incoming US ambassador to the United Nations, branding her as “strong, tough, and smart America First fighter” in a statement to the New York Post.

Marco Rubio is supposedly in the running for Secretary of State, sources told CBS, with a flurry of GOP members of congress already congratulating the Florida senator.

While Florida Representative Michael Waltz, who was re-elected to the lower chamber last week, is tipped to serve as national security adviser.