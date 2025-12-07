Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering moving on from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a staff shakeup that could come in time for the New Year, according to a report.

Two former DHS officials who served under both Trump and former President Joe Biden told The Bulwark that Trump is considering moving on from Noem, with the change potentially coming “really soon.”

A third official cautioned that the current situation is “fluid,” meaning Trump may still let the ex-South Dakota governor lead new enforcement operations planned for January and February, according to the report.

Trump tapped Noem to lead DHS after she dropped off his vice presidential shortlist when she admitted that she once shot and killed her family’s pet dog because it was not easily trainable. She has since gone on to lead Trump’s controversial anti-immigration, mass deportation agenda.

While Trump likes Noem, top White House leaders have grown frustrated with her leadership – specifically her employment of divisive chief advisor Corey Lewandowski, according to the report.

open image in gallery President Trump is reportedly considering replacing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, according to a report ( AP )

Lewandowski denied the report in a statement to The Bulwark, telling the publication, “None of that is true.”

Trump has often voiced his praise for Noem, who has been an enthusiastic operator in service of the president’s agenda, often appearing in videos meant to glorify the administration’s deportation program and demonize the immigrant populations it has targeted.

Noem’s potential exit may come as Trump wants to start the New Year with a clean slate, according to the report. On top of this, Trump may be considering tapping Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is set to leave office in January, for any potential cabinet openings.

Youngkin previously expressed interest in an economic or business role, rather than one focused on immigration, though he would still be excited to have a cabinet role, according to a CNN report.

“It has been made clear that [Youngkin] is interested in working for the administration in some capacity,” one senior White House official told CNN.

open image in gallery Trump could considered term-limited Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, left, who will leave office in January, for any potential cabinet openings, according to reports. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Noem appears to be trying to stay onTrump’s good side, bizarrely thanking him for “keeping the hurricanes away” during Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.

“Sir, you made it through hurricane season without a hurricane…even you kept the hurricanes away. We appreciate that,” she said.

DHS did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent.