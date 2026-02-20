Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The husband of President Donald Trump’s Labor Secretary has been banned from the Department of Labor’s headquarters following allegations of sexual assault, according to a new report.

Dr. Shawn DeRemer, anaesthesiologist and spouse of Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, is alleged to have touched two female staff members inappropriately at the Department of Labor (DOL) HQ in Washington, D.C., in separate incidents, reports The New York Times.

Staff members have also been instructed not to allow DeRemer into the building, per Politico.

The Frances Perkins Building on Constitution Avenue now has a notice posted by various media outlets that reads: “If Mr. DeRemer attempts to enter, he is to be asked to leave.”

open image in gallery Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer talks with Union Pacific employees during a listening tour stop at Union Pacific Harriman Dispatch Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on January 14, 2026 ( AP )

According to Politico, the first incident occurred on December 18th. This is the only incident that is under an official police investigation.

The police report states that a “complainant reported a sexual contact against her will.”

There is reportedly security video footage of DeRemer giving a female staff member a lengthy embrace in the morning on December 18th, according to The Times report.

The Independent has contacted the Metropolitan Police Department and the Department of Labor for comment.

This reported ban comes after Secretary Chavez-DeRemer was placed under investigation herself in January following allegations that she brought staff members to a strip club while on a work trip. She denies these allegations.

The California-native is also being investigated by her department’s inspector, Anthony D’Esposito, over allegations that she was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a member of her security detail, drank alcohol in her office, and abused her powers.

Additionally, Chavez-DeRemer’s Chief and Deputy Chief of Staff have been accused of having knowledge of these actions, to the point that they were tasked with inventing work trips for Chavez-DeRemer to take to spend time with friends and family.

This is known as “travel fraud.” They have both been placed on leave, which does not imply any wrongdoing.

open image in gallery Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer denies the allegations against her. ( Getty )

Departmental spokesperson Courtney Parella has said, “These unsubstantiated allegations are categorically false.

“Secretary Chavez-DeRemer has complied with all ethics rules and department policies and remains fully engaged in carrying out the department’s work on behalf of this historic administration.

“The secretary is considering all possible avenues, including legal action, to fight these baseless accusations from anonymous sources.”

A person familiar with the sexual assault allegations told Politico these new allegations surfaced due to D’Esposito’s interviews, which are taking place as part of his larger probe into misconduct at the DOL.

Chavez-DeRemer was appointed to her role with bipartisan support following her tenure as an Oregon congresswoman.. However, her time in the administration has been mired in scandal.

President Trump’s initial selection for Labor Secretary in his first term, Andy Puzder, never made it to office as he was accused of domestic violence.

These are allegations that he denies. Trump’s second pick, former Secretary Alexander Acosta, then resigned from the position following scrutiny over his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case when he worked as a U.S. attorney in Florida.