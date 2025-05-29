Trump commutes notorious gangster’s sentence... thanks to Kanye West

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of notorious former gang leader Larry Hoover after being lobbied for years by Kanye West.

Hoover, now 74, was the leader of the Chicago-based Gangster Disciples and was convicted in 1997 for running the criminal enterprise.

He was serving a 200-year federal sentence in a Colorado supermax prison, but after the president’s intervention, he will be transferred to a state prison in Illinois to see out the rest of the sentence on state charges.

Prosecutors described Hoover as “one of the most notorious criminals in Illinois history.” In court filings, they said that he was responsible for directing “violence and drug trafficking in Chicago from at least 1970 until 1995.”

open image in gallery Kanye West, pictured in the Oval Office in 2018, has lobbied President Donald Trump for years to pardon Larry Hoover, the notorious gang leader. The president has commuted Hoover’s sentence and he will be transferred from Colorado’s supermax prison to a state prison in Illinois. ( AFP/Getty )

Hoover’s attorneys welcomed the move from Trump and said that Hoover has demonstrated “considerable growth and complete rehabilitation” behind bars.

“Despite the Court’s unwillingness to do the right thing, Mr. Hoover has been able to keep his voice alive through the incredible work of many advocates and supporters,” they said in a statement to CBS News. “Thankfully, Mr. Hoover’s pleas were heard by President Trump who took action to deliver justice for Mr. Hoover.”

Hoover’s legal team was told Monday that the commutation was going ahead, according to The New York Times.

“This is an older gentleman who has a lot of health concerns and who has aged out of criminality,” Justin Moore, one of his lawyers, said.

open image in gallery Prosecutors described Hoover as ‘one of the most notorious criminals in Illinois history.’ In court filings, they said that he was responsible for directing ‘violence and drug trafficking in Chicago from at least 1970 until 1995.’ ( Larry Hoover Jr. )

Trump was lobbied to commute the gangster’s sentence by West, which intensified after Alice Marie Johnson, the president’s “pardon czar,” was appointed to advise the White House, according to Moore.

“WORDS CAN’T EXPRESS MY GRATITUDE FOR OUR DEVOTED ENDURING PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP FOR FREEING LARRY HOOVER,” West said in a post on X, even though Hoover will remain locked up.

West met with Trump at the White House in 2018 where he said it was “very important” to him to free Hoover.

“ I have to go and get him free because he was doing positive inside of Chicago, just like how I’m moving back to Chicago, and it’s not just about, you know, getting on stage and being an entertainer and having a monolithic voice that’s forced to be a specific party,” West said, according to a transcript of the meeting.

open image in gallery Trump was lobbied to commute the gangster’s sentence by West, which intensified after Alice Marie Johnson, the president’s ‘pardon czar,’ was appointed to advise the White House, according to one of Hoover’s attorneys. ( Getty Images )

In 2022, Hoover claimed he is “no longer the Larry Hoover people sometimes talk about, or he who is written about in the papers, or the crime figure described by the government.”

He claimed he was “anecdotally” aware that “some misguided people” had used him as a symbol, adding that he wished “this were not so.”

“I am no longer a member, leader, or even an elder statesman of the Gangster Disciples,” Hoover wrote. “I want nothing to do with it now and forever.”

Federal prosecutors claimed that Hoover has continued to orchestrate gang activity in some capacity while imprisoned, and have stated that they believe he would attempt to reclaim his position as the gang’s leader if released.

In July 2020, Chicago’s top federal prosecutor, US Attorney John Lausch, told the judge that it would be a “miscarriage of justice to reduce [Hoover’s] sentence in any way, shape or form.”