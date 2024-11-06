Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Donald Trump’s suggestion that “massive cheating” might be underway as voters go to the polls in Philadelphia has “no factual basis whatsoever,” according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

“The only talk about massive cheating has come from one of the candidates, Donald J. Trump. There is no factual basis whatsoever within law enforcement to support this wild allegation,” Krasner wrote on X. “We have invited complaints and allegations of improprieties all day. If Donald J. Trump has any facts to support his wild allegations, we want them now. Right now. We are not holding our breath.”

Earlier today, Trump told his more than 8 million followers on Truth Social that he was hearing a “lot of talk about massive CHEATING in Philadelphia” and that law enforcement was coming.

The Independent has contacted the Trump campaign for comment.

Conspiracy theories about Pennsylvania are nothing new for the Trump campaign.

In 2020, the state as a whole and Philadelphia in particular were some of the main focuses of the Republican’s many, ultimately unfounded allegations of voter fraud, as were fellow Democratic-leaning cities with large minority populations like Atlanta and Phoenix.

Donald Trump suggested without evidence ‘massive CHEATING’ was underway in Philadelphia on Eleciton Day ( AFP via Getty Images )

This time around, even before Election Day, the Trump campaign made multiple unfounded claims of electoral cheating in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is one of the key battlegrounds in the 2024 election, and both campaigns have spent considerable time and money in the state.

The Harris campaign held its final rally on Monday in Philadelphia, where the Democrat is hoping to maximize turnout from Black voters. The vice president also campaigned recently in Allentown, home to a large Puerto Rican population that may have been swayed blue after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called the territory a “floating island of garbage” at a recent Trump rally.

Voters in Bucks County, dubbed “the swingiest of all swing counties in the swingiest of all swing states,” said all the attention has been “insane,” especially for swing voters.

“That’s all we get in the mail. Phone calls, texts, TV.”

“People are coming to our door constantly,” Wendy Hanley, a 49-year-old resident of Bensalem, toldThe Independent.