Trump claims FBI took his last will and testament in Mar-a-Lago search

At mention of Trump’s will, Sean Hannity asks: ‘Am I in it?’

Andrew Feinberg
Washington, DC
Thursday 22 September 2022 03:20
Former president Donald Trump claimed the FBI agents who executed a court-authorised search of his Palm Beach, Florida home took his last will and testament in addition to the 100 classified documents found in his office and a nearby storage room.

“They took a lot. I think they took my will. I found out yesterday,” said the twice-impeached ex-president during an appearance on Fox News’ host Sean Hannity’s eponymous nightly programme.

Mr Trump told Hannity his attorneys and the National Archives and Records Administration were “having very nice discussions, no problems,” when “all of a sudden we got hit very hard by the FBI” on 8 August.

When the twice-impeached ex-president suggested that FBI agents had taken his will, Hannity responded: “Am I in it?”

Mr Trump did not say. But he added that publication of his will “could cause a lot of problems”.

