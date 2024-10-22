Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Latino backers of former President Donald Trump laid their hands on the ex-commander-in-chief and prayed for him as they showered him with religious gifts during a visit to Miami for a roundtable discussion.

The moment came at the end of Trump’s event with Latino supporters on Tuesday when speakers surrounded the former president.

“God’s hand is on this man,” one pastor said, before praying for Trump to win the election. Attendees then made their way to the rope line and reached toward the former president in prayer.

“Today, Lord, we lift up the man that we believe you've put your hand upon to help restore America and bring America back to the place that honors you, to a place where we will not be kicked out for saying, Christ the King or Jesus is Lord,” one of the speakers said.

“So we ask for that covering over him, that he would continue to hear your voice, that you would continue to order his steps, and that he would help us to make America godly again,” he added.

Former president Donald Trump prays during a roundtable discussion with Latino community leaders at Trump National Doral Miami resort. They also showered him with gifts during the event ( AFP via Getty Images )

Participants pray for Republican presidential nominee Trump during a roundtable discussion in Florida ( AP )

A separate speaker said the election “is not a war between the left and the right. This is a war between good and evil ... we need spiritual weapons to fight it. So prayer is one of them.”

He added: “I believe President Trump is here because there's a purpose, there's a higher assignment for him to finish with this nation ... We're going to pray for the will of God for him to be the next 47th president.”

When the prayer came to an end, YMCA began to play as supporters shouted “Si Se Puede!”

During the event with Latino leaders, Trump was presented with a piece of art by Eduardo Verástegui, a Mexican actor, that featured the Virgin Mary.

Trump is presented with a piece of art by Mexican actor Eduardo Verástegui that depicts the Virgin Mary ( Getty Images )

One of the attendees who spoke at the event was Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue, who argued that Vice President Kamala Harris is the “root cause” for the issues at the border with Mexico,The Washington Post noted.

He appeared to mispronounce Harris’s name on several occasions, calling her “Que Mala” – Spanish meaning “so bad” – something Latino backers of Trump have called her during the campaign.