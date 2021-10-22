Donald Trump has released a vicious attack on Meghan McCain, calling her a “low-life” via his spokesperson Liz Harrington on Twitter.

His statement comes after Ms McCain referred to Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner as “funeral crashers,” in her new book Bad Republican, referring to their presence at the service for her father John McCain who died of brain cancer in 2018.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which aired on Thursday, Ms McCain said: “They should never have come. They had no business being there. I remember seeing them, and seeing her specifically. They had no goddamn business being there and it’s something that still angers me, clearly.”

In his tweeted message, Mr Trump said: “Isn’t it funny that Meghan McCain, who has always been a bully and basically a lowlife, is now complaining that it was she who was bullied by the Slobs and Radical Left maniacs of “The View.”

Ms McCain stepped down from her role as co-host of talk show The View earlier this year, saying she was the target of “toxic, direct and purposeful hostility” throughout her four years at the series.

Mr Trump continued: “I made it possible for her father to have the world’s longest funeral, designed and orchestrated by him, even though I was never, to put it mildly, a fan. In his very own special way, he was a RINO’s RINO.”

“RINO” is a term used by pro-Trump Republicans to stand for “Republican in Name Only.”

The rambling statement went on to discuss Arizona’s election results in 2016 and 2020, and accused Ms McCain of trying to stop the “Trump Train.”

There has long been bad blood between the Trumps and the McCains, with Mr Trump routinely attacking fellow Republican John McCain, both before and after his death.

In 2019, Donald Trump made a speech in which he said: “I gave him the kind of funeral he wanted, which as president I had to approve. I don’t care about this, I didn’t get a thank you — that’s OK. We sent him on the way, but I wasn’t a fan of John McCain.”