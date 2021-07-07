Trump to personally sue Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey over social media bans

Former President Donald Trump will launch class-action lawsuits against the CEOs of Twitter and Facebook, Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg, in retaliation for his bans from their respective platforms.

Axios reported early Wednesday that the former president plans to make the announcement at a press conference later in the morning. The lawsuits reportedly will focus on what Mr Trump alleges is a pattern of bias against his supporters on the platforms.

Mr Trump was banned from both Facebook and Twitter following the attack on the US Capitol earlier this year, during which thousands of his supporters descended upon the building, overwhelmed law enforcement, and sought to stop the certification of his 2020 election defeat.

More to follow...