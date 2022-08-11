Trump hires celebrity attorney who dubs himself the ‘Billion Dollar Lawyer’ and once accused him of being ‘racist’
Drew Findling has represented Cardi B, Gucci Mane and Migos
Former president Donald Trump has hired a lawyer well-known for representing hip-hop artists and who previously accused him of being being a racist, The New York Times reported.
Mr Trump hired Drew Findling to represent him for a case regarding the former president’s attempts to interfere with the 2020 election results in Georgia. Mr Findling has represented hip-hop artists such as Cardi B, Gucci Mane and Migos, earning the moniker, “#BillionDollarLawyer”.
In the past, Mr Findling criticised Mr Trump vocally on Twitter. When Mr Trump criticised NBA superstar LeBron James, Mr Findling accused him of being a racist.
“The racist architect of fraudulent Trump University criticizing Lebron, the founder of a free school for children.... POTUS pathetic once again!”
In addition, Mr Findling criticised Mr Trump in 2017 when he dismissed Prett Bharara as US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
“The POTUS firing SDNY US Attorney Preet Bharara is a sign of FEAR that he would aggressively investigate the stench hovering over this POTUS,” he tweeted. Indeed, many of Mr Findling’s tweets take on a similar tone to that of his now-client.
Mr Findling is representing Mr Trump in a case in a case being brought by Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County, which focuses on attempts by Republicans to meddle in the 2020 election results in Georgia.
The former president continually repeated his lies that the election was stolen and tried to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp, both Republicans, to change the results.
