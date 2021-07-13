Kraken lawyer Jenna Ellis quits GOP in live TV announcement, claiming party doesn’t support Trump enough

Former legal adviser to Donald Trump, Jenna Ellis, said she has quit the Republican Party due to its lack of support for the former president.

Her announcement came during a live 20-minute speech on conservative news platform Real America’s Voice on Monday.

“The truth matters,” said Ms Ellis during the monologue, in which she vowed not to return to the party until it “comes back home to conservatives”.

Ms Ellis also called for the resignation of Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Ronna McDaniel over money raised for the party during Trump’s 2020 election challenges.

“What happened to the millions raised by the RNC in November and December of 2020? The Trump team never saw a dime of that help,” she claimed.

“All of them, including Ronna McDaniel, should resign now. Until they do, as of today, I am resigning from the party. I am changing my voter registration and I am no longer a Republican until the party decides that it wants to be conservative again … a compromised, corrupted majority is not a majority worth being a part of.”

Ms Ellis has flip-flopped on her view of Mr Trump, reportedly previously calling him an “idiot” and a “bully” and posting on social media that his “supporters don’t care about facts or logic. They aren’t seeking truth”.

The irony of her latest stance has not gone unnoticed by Twitter users.

“I quite frankly don’t give a damn that Jenna Ellis left the Republican Party. I will always see her as a traitor to the rule of law,” wrote former Republican and Trump supporter David Weissman.

“Which wacky lawyer was that, I get them mixed up…” mocked another user under a video of her announcement.

However, Republican Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers has come out in support of Ellis: “I stand with @JennaEllisEsq, @RudyGiuliani, @BernardKerik and President Trump,” she tweeted.

“The RNC supports pride month and backstabbed the tens of millions of Trump voters during the election integrity fight. Now Ronna is pretending to care about election integrity. We can do better!”