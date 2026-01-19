Full text from Norway’s PM that triggered Trump’s Greenland-Nobel prize meltdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The text message from Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere that sparked fresh fury from President Donald Trump regarding Greenland has been released.

The full exchange was published Monday under the country's freedom of information act.

Stoere said he sent the initial text message on behalf of himself and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, referred to as "Alex."

Text message from Prime Minister Stoere to President Trump, January 18 at 3:48 p.m. Oslo time (1448 GMT):

"Dear Mr President, dear Donald - on the contact across the Atlantic - on Greenland, Gaza, Ukraine - and your tariff announcement yesterday. You know our position on these issues. But we believe we all should work to take this down and de-escalate - so much is happening around us where we need to stand together. We are proposing a call with you later today - with both of us or separately - give us a hint of what you prefer! Best - Alex and Jonas"

Trump appeared to blame allies for his cataclysmic shift in foreign policy, arguing that because Norway did not give him the Nobel Peace Prize last year, he could now put US interests first ( Getty Images )

Text message from President Trump to Prime Minister Stoere, January 18 at 4:15 p.m. Oslo time (1515 GMT):

"Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a "right of ownership" anyway? There are no written documents, it's only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT"

Norway joined seven European allies in reifying their solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland following Trump's threat to annex the Arctic island.

"As members of NATO, we are committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest," Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Britain said in a statement on Sunday.

"Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral.”

And Støre said Monday that he has repeatedly explained to Trump that an independent committee awards the prize.

The winner, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, presented Trump with her prize at the White House last week, prompting the independent Nobel Foundation to reiterate that a prize cannot, even symbolically, be transferred.

“Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared or transferred to others,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee and the Norwegian Nobel Institute said on Friday. “The decision is final and stands for all time.”