Trump live updates: President threatens Harvard tax status after Obama calls funding freeze ‘ham-handed’
White House freezes more than $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts for Ivy League school after it refuses to comply with long list of ideological demands
Former president Barack Obama has condemned the Trump administration’s freezing of $2.3 billion in funding to Harvard University as “unlawful” and “ham-handed.”
The White House has frozen more than $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts for Harvard University after the school refused to comply with a long list of demands.
The university said it would not “surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights”, after the administration demanded it make sweeping changes to its leadership, governance and admissions.
Later, Donald Trump suggested the university should lose its tax-exempt status.
Separately, the president said he would “love” to send “homegrown criminals” to prisons in El Salvador, a day after hosting the country’s president at the White House.
Trump also suggested that income from higher tariffs could be “so great” it could replace income tax.
Earlier, the U.K. stock market surged in response to comments from vice president JD Vance said there was a "good chance" of a trade deal between the U.S. and Britain.
Latest: Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s attorneys complain about Trump administration’s inaction
Here’s an update from attorneys for Abrego Garcia, the man wrongly deported to an El Salvador jail by the Trump administration and not returned, ahead of this afternoon’s status conference in the case:
“The government contends that the term ‘facilitate’ is limited to ‘remov[ing] any domestic obstacles that would otherwise impede the alien’s ability to return here.’
“Not so. The Supreme Court ordered the government… to ‘facilitate’ Abrego Garcia’s release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador.
“That order is rendered null if construed solely to require removing ‘domestic obstacles.’
“To give any meaning to the Supreme Court’s order, the government should at least be required to request the release of Abrego Garcia.
“To date, the government has not done so.
“Since this Court’s April 10 order on remand, clarifying that the government is required to ‘take all available steps to facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia to the United States as soon as possible’… and this Court’s April 11 order requiring daily updates… the government’s updates do not indicate that any steps have been taken to comply with this Court’s and the Supreme Court’s orders.
“There is no evidence that anyone has requested the release of Abrego Garcia.”
Kristi Noem is annoying ICE officials with her ‘made-for-TV’ approach to Homeland Security
The Homeland Security Secretary is irritating some Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) officials with her “made-for-TV” approach to running the department, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Noem has been accused by some Department of Homeland Security insiders of jeopardizing an ICE raid in New York City in January after she posted about it on social media while the operation was still ongoing.
“We are doing this right – doing exactly what President DonaldTrump promised the American people – making our streets safe. Live this AM from NYC. I’m on it,” Noem wrote on her X account on January 28 at 4.43am, with a photo of herself wearing an ICE baseball cap surrounded by flashing lights.
The post “undercut the element of surprise,” people familiar with the raid told the Journal.
The department’s top spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin, told the outlet that the raid was almost over when Noem posted about it on social media.
Still, people familiar with the plans claimed it resulted in fewer arrests than planned, according to the outlet.
Rhian Lubin has more.
Noem is annoying ICE officials with her ‘made-for-TV’ approach to Homeland Security
Fox News host teaches Trump how to say ‘Make America Great Again’ in Spanish
Rachel Campos-Duffy took the opportunity during her new interview with the president to teach him how to say his political slogan “Make America Great Again” in Spanish, although the president’s interpretation wasn’t quite on the nose.
The two-part interview is set to air on Tuesday and Wednesday on Fox Noticias, an afternoon news show on the Spanish-language Fox Deportes network.
The conversation with Campos-Duffy, a MAGA diehard whose husband (former Fox host Sean Duffy) is the president’s transportation secretary, took place shortly after Trump met with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele in the White House.
Fox News host teaches Donald Trump how to say ‘Make America Great Again’ in Spanish
U.S wants 'tough, fair deal' with Iran
The U.S only wants a nuclear deal with Iran if it’s a “Trump deal”, the administration’s key negotiator said, after Iran’s supreme leader made his first public remarks following the first round of meetings on the weekend.
In couched language Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the initial talks over a nuclear agreement went “well”, ahead of a second round of talks this Saturday.
"We shouldn't be overly optimistic about this dialogue, nor overly pessimistic," he said on Tuesday, according to state television.
“The negotiations may lead to results, or they may not.”
Special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said: “A deal with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump deal.
“Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East -- meaning that Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponization program,” he said.
“It is imperative for the world that we create a tough, fair deal that will endure, and that is what President Trump has asked me to do.”
Trump claims China is 'brutal' to American farmers
The president says his administration would protect American farmers after reports China has ordered airlines to halt their purchases of aircraft equipment.
“Our farmers are GREAT, but because of their GREATNESS, they are always put on the Front Line with our adversaries, such as China, whenever there is a Trade negotiation or, in this case, a Trade War,” he wrote on social media.
“The same thing happened in my First Term. China was brutal to our Farmers.”
Trump sad he made “a great trade deal” with China handed out billions to farmers as a result.
“Interestingly, they just reneged on the big Boeing deal, saying that they will “not take possession” of fully committed to aircraft. The USA will PROTECT OUR FARMERS!!!” he said.
Biden to deliver speech later today
Former president Joe Biden is set to deliver a speech later today focusing on how Donald Trump’s agenda threatens the social security system.
The 82-year-old has largely avoided speaking in public since he left the White House in January.
In the intervening months, Trump has repeatedly blamed the former president for a host of problems, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Biden is expected to fight back against some of those allegations in an address to the national conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled in Chicago this evening.
"As bipartisan leaders have long agreed, Americans who retire after paying into Social Security their whole lives deserve the vital support and caring services they receive," said Rachel Buck, executive director of the ACRD, AP reports.
"We are thrilled the president will be joining us to discuss how we can work together for a stable and successful future for Social Security."
Trump tariffs bring diamond markets to a standstill
The Trump administration’s new tariff rollout has brought global diamond markets to a standstill, despite a temporary pause in implementation, according to a key gemstone trading house.
Shipments in Antwerp, the global diamond trading hub, have dropped to one-seventh of their usual volume due to the knock-on disruption caused by the base 10 percent tariff rate, Karen Rentmeesters, CEO of the Antwerp Diamond Centre, told the Financial Times.
“It’s disrupting the industry,” she said. “Everything literally ground to a halt.”
Americans are the world’s largest consumers of diamonds, accounting for 54 percent of global polished diamond sales in 2023, according to statistics from gemstone retailer Delagem, but U.S. markets are entirely reliant on imports, primarily from India’s extensive polishing industry.
Trump suggests Harvad should lose tax exempt status
In an escalating fight with Harvard University the president has suggested the institution should lose its tax exemption.
Yesterday, the university rejected sweeping demands from the White House to overhaul its leadership, governance and admissions policies, and the administration froze $2.3 billion in funding in response.
After a Department of Health and Human Services task force accused Harvard of refusing to take the harassment of Jewish students seriously, Trump also weighed in.
“Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting ‘Sickness?’” he wrote on social media.
“Remember, Tax Exempt Status is totally contingent on acting in the PUBLIC INTEREST!”
EU says U.S must ‘define its position’ on tariffs
The EU’s top trade representative was in Washington yesterday for the first face-to-face meeting following the introduction and subsequent pause on aggressive tariffs.
Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic spent a couple of hours in meetings with his U.S counterparts, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
Tensions between the European bloc and America had heightened after the EU voted to impose retaliatory tariffs of 25 per cent on some U.S goods after Donald Trump announced higher duties for European goods.
Olof Gill, EU Commission Spokesperson for Trade, said the EU would continue to approach negotiations “in a constructive manner” but said both sides needed to bring something to the table.
“It is clear that significant joint efforts will be needed to achieve a successful outcome within the 90-day window,” Mr Gill said.
The EU is doing its part. Now, it is necessary for the US to define its position.”
Tariff income could be 'so great' it replaces income tax: Trump
The president has suggested that government income from high tariffs could replace income tax.
Asked in a preview of an interview on Fox News whether tariffs could replace income tax, Trump said the interviewer is the “only person that’s asked me that”.
He continued: "There is chance that the money from tariffs could be so great it would replace [income tax],” he said.
“You know, in the old days, about 1870 to about 1913 the tariffs were the only form of money, and that’s when our nation was relatively the richest; we were the richest.”
